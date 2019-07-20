Soul Singer Timi Dakolo has sent an eerie message to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo in the aftermath of police invitations to him and his wife Busola.

He warned the pastor that he has chosen the wrong couple to intimidate with the police.

He said the invitation by the police was long expected as his lawyers had forewarned the couple to expect one, but he promised to fight for his wife and children

“I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep .I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes”, he wrote on Instagram.

Read Timi’s statement

Our lawyers had told us to get ready for this letter.

We have long been ready for this type of institutionalized intimidation and dirtiness. Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay? Dirty bloggers are fabricating things that cover the truth , going to the IG’s people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja? Now this: a false investigation in Abuja when our own petition filed since June has not been answered and NO INVITATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE ACCUSED IN A RAPE CASE????! NOT ONE MOVEMENT TOWARDS JUSTICE??? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system ?

And sending a bus load of questionable armed “policemen” and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police delivers a letter ? This is best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families havent come out with HORRIBLE THINGS DONE TO THEM???!!

You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think .

I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep .I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes.

Like I said ,we have since been ready .

GIVE US THE FIRE, THEN WATCH ME WORK!

