The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed six military targets in Sanaa, the Capital of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The coalition Spokesperson, Turki Al Maliki, highlighted that five air defence sites and one missile storage of Houthi militias were targeted by the coalition forces.

He said that the operation was part of previous airstrikes to destruct the hostile capabilities of Houthis.

He added that out of the dedication of the coalition to prevent the militia and other terrorist groups from building military powers that could threaten the safety of civilians, the United Nations planned air navigation.

Maliki defended the operations as complying with the international law and taking into consideration the protection of civilians near the targeted sites.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

