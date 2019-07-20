As his personal contribution towards stemming the tide of the pervasive youth unemployment in the country, a member representing Jos South Constituency in the Plateau House of Assembly, Hon Dalyop Fom, has employed 25 youths and will be paying them with his entire monthly salary.

He made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Saturday, adding the he arrived at the decision in order to contribute towards reducing youth unemployment in his constituency.

Fom told NAN that the 25 youths who were from the five districts of his constituency would be working in his constituency office as liaisons with their districts.

“I took this painstaking decision in a bid to contribute my own quota in curbing the worrisome issue of unemployment.

“This implies that rather than using my earnings for my personal needs and benefit, I chose to use it to feed those of my constituents,’’ he said.

Fom said that he would continue to initiate ideas and programmes that would impact on the lives of his constituents, adding that doing so is his little way of giving back to the people who ensured his victory at the polls.

