Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has apparently drawn the battle line against the immediate past Governor and All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole in a trending video online.

In the video, Obaseki said he had endured so much as a governor, as he had not been able to nominate one person for a federal appointment which he said were made at the central everyday.

He said they called him from the Senate all the time whether he was aware of a particular appointment or not and that he had always kept quiet in the midst of the provocation.

According to him, “I endured so much as a governor, as governor I mean I have not been able to nominate somebody for federal appointment and meanwhile federal appointments are made everyday, they call me from the senate and said are you ware of this? I keep quiet.

Watch video here:

“I cannot be governor and not be governor, I should be able to make decision, I made decision that are in the best interest of Edo State. Even within our politics, isn’t it ironic that in a state where you have one party ruling and has all 24 seats in the House of Assembly, we have this kind of crisis and at the centre, we have our own person who is supposed to superintend this?”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

