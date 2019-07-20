The Nigerian Army has graduated 259 Cadets of Direct Short Service Course from Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State.

The officers, who comprised serving and non-serving personnel, graduated in different fields in the six-month intensive training at the school.

The new officers were conferred with the rank of Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported Olonisakin as charging the soldiers to brace up to the service of their fatherland, saying that their preparedness to contribute to national security and defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria was expected to be at a higher level.

He advised them to demonstrate high level of discipline and shun every form of misconduct in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities at all times.

“As professional officers who will shortly be commissioned into the Nigerian Army, each and every one of you have various roles to play based on your expertise and previous experiences, in curtailing the country’s security challenges.

“As junior leaders, you will be confronted with various challenges. The Nigerian Army expects you to add value to the system by being innovative and providing objective leadership to the men that will be placed under your watch.

“I wish to make it clear to the passing-out cadets that the Nigerian Armed Forces has zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct.

“You are expected to exhibit complete and absolute loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as provided in the Constitution and the Oath of Allegiance which will be administered to you shortly.

“You are also expected to be guided by existing regulations in your personal and professional conduct.

“I need to advise you that any act of disloyalty, disobedience to constituted authority, insubordination and other unprofessional conduct will attract appropriate sanctions,” he said.

Olonisakin commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support to the armed forces, stating that the successes of the military in various operations would not have been possible without the unrelenting support of the president.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his resilience, dedication and doggedness in providing effective leadership to the Nigerian Army, adding that the Nigerian Army has indeed demonstrated outstanding professionalism in all its operations and in improving the welfare of officers and men under the current transformational leadership of the Chief of Army Staff.

