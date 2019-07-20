Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Saturday announced plans to convert the model colleges across the state into vocational skills acquisition institutions as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres.

Abiodun announced this in Abeokuta during an assessment tour of the on-going projects in the state.

He told journalists that the tour had become necessary to enable him examine the conditions of the projects and stages of their completion.

The governor explained that the conversion of the model schools would enhance the actualisation of the digital transformation process of the state.

Abiodun, who observed that the structure of some of the model colleges were defective, promised that they would be rectified soon.

‘’Our administration is bent on digital transformation of the state and education will be given utmost priority to play a vital role in achieving this purpose.

“Tax payers’ funds have been committed into building these structure, so we must make use of them judiciously to ensure that no model school building is left unused,” he said.

He added that plans were underway to renovate at least one primary school in each ward across the state.

