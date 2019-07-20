Gombe State has transported its first batch of 560 intending Pilgrims from Lawanti International Airport Gombe to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, told newsmen that the pilgrims would land in Madinah, where arrangements had been put in place to receive them by officials of the National Hajj Commission.

According to him, the second batch of the pilgrims would be transported on Thursday July 25.

He called on the remaining pilgrims to be patient and avail themselves whenever their attention was needed.

Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, the Amirul Hajj and the Emir of Gombe advised the Pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations while in the Holy Land.

He urged them to put to use what they had learned during their induction.

Gombe has a total of 1,460 intending Pilgrims for the 2019 pilgrimage.

