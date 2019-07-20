The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Saturday, commended the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, for declaring a state of emergency on status of women.

Gbajamiala had expressed worry over the status of women particularly as it concerns inclusion in governance and the growing violence and discrimination against them.

The President of the council, Dr Gloria Shoda, gave the commendation in a statement released in Abuja.

Shoda decried the rising spate of violence and abuse against women, adding that Nigerian women would not forget the Speaker if he pushed the 9th assembly to tackle women challenges in the country.

According to her, women are the bed rock of nation building, and having them in key decision making positions will further bring development to Nigeria.

“Throughout history, the central role of women in society has been to ensure stability, progress and long-term development of nations.

“Women, notably mothers, play the largest role in decision-making about family meal planning and diet; as well as general home management.

“And often they take the initiative in preserving the child’s health and nutrition, values and their overall development,” she said.

