One of the rites of burial, the commendation and night of tributes for late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the 58 year-old daughter of Chairman of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, held Friday at Harbour Point, Wilmot Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a death that shocked Nigerians, Olakunrin was killed by masked gunmen in a kidnap attempt, between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road last Friday, when she was travelling to Lagos.

Here are the faces of politicians, friends and relations who attended the event:

Tinubu in a tribute said the attackers of the deceased were wrong thinking they killed Funke Olakunrin, adding that her spirit is alive.

Tinubu prayed that God will give the family the strength to cope with her loss.

Daniel with Pa Adebanjo

