Late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (Nee Fasoranti)
One of the rites of burial, the commendation and night of tributes for late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the 58 year-old daughter of Chairman of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, held Friday at Harbour Point, Wilmot Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.
In a death that shocked Nigerians, Olakunrin was killed by masked gunmen in a kidnap attempt, between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road last Friday, when she was travelling to Lagos.
Here are the faces of politicians, friends and relations who attended the event:
Mr Olakunrin , husband of Olufunke at the event in Lagos. Photo By Ayodele Efunla
Daughters of Funke Olakunrin. Photo By Ayodele Efunla
Family of the deceased at the event. Photo By Ayodele Efunla
Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Pius Akinyelure, Bola Tinubu, Ondo deputy governor Agboola Ajayi, Chief Olu Adebanjo and Femi Fani Kayode at the event
Daniel, Akinyelure, Tinubu, Ajayi and Pa Adebanjo
L-R Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Tinubu at the event. Photo By Ayodele Efunla
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivers a tribute at the event- Photo By Ayodele Efunla
Tinubu in a tribute said the attackers of the deceased were wrong thinking they killed Funke Olakunrin, adding that her spirit is alive.
Tinubu prayed that God will give the family the strength to cope with her loss.
Face-to face: Tinubu with Femi Fani-Kayode exchanging pleasantries at the commendation service in Lagos. Photo By Ayodele Efunla
Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila(middle) at the event. Photo By Ayodele Efunla
The Speaker Of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. and Otunba Gbenga Daniel
Daniel with Pa Adebanjo
Friends of the Late Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin gathered to pay their last respect, in Lagos
A mourner at the commendation service held for the late Mrs Olakunrin in Lagos
Late Funke Olakunrin’s colleagues deliver a tribute
