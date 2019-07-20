Nigeria Pentecostal denomination church, International Church of the Foursquare Gospel has elected a new General Overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji.

Aboyeji was the Midwest Region Overseer of the church until his election.

The cleric was elected at the Ajebo Camp of the church along Lagos Ibadan-Expressway.

He won with 1,670 votes to 672 scored by Rev. Isaac Komolafe, who is the overseer over the Northern region of the church.

The two pastors were selected from six candidates in April this year, from a pool of six that also included: Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, Rev. Goddie Eboje, Rev. Albert Aina and Rev. Samson Alawode.

Aboyeji takes over from Rev. Felix Meduoye, who has attained the statutory retirement age of 70.

In Nigeria, the Church started in October 1955 through the endeavours of a missionary couple; Rev and Mrs. Harold Curtis from USA.

The registered headquarters in Nigeria is at 62/66 Akinwunmi Street Yaba, Lagos State.

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria currently has about 4032 churches spread over 154 districts and 824 zones as at September 2018.

