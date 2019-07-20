Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Nigeria, Assem Hanafi Elseify says his country and Nigeria have diplomatic ties that can sustain their development.

Elseify made the observation on Friday night in Abuja at the celebration of the Egyptian National Day.

He noted that the two countries have big populations and promising markets to stimulate development within the continent, adding that cooperation between them covers important sectors such as education, medicare and agriculture, among others.

He also said that there had been military and security cooperation between the two countries to address the challenges of terrorism, organised crime and spillovers from regional conflicts.

”In the capacity of Egypt’s current chairmanship, of the African Union, we would like to commend the recent signature of President Muhammadu Buhari to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

”If the agreement comes into implementation, it will revive hopes towards the African Continents economic integration.

”We are still hopeful for the conclusion of the legal process towards the unavoidable establishment of the

Nigerian-Egyptian Business Council to help in expanding the promising trade and investment ties between both

countries,” he said.

Mr Mustapha Suleiman, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commended the Egyptian government for sustaining the cordial relationship between the two countries.

