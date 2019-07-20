Nigeria’s Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has disclosed what the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua told him before the Super Eagles vs Algeria Semi-finals match in Egypt.

According to him, Joshua on the eve of the match called him and told him that whoever won the encounter would go on to take the coveted trophy.

“Got a call from Prophet T.B. Joshua on the eve of our game against Algeria and he prophesied that we should play that game as the finals – in other words, whoever wins the game wins the cup and true to his words, it came to pass,” he said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The Algerian team who defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 later went on to win the tournament.

