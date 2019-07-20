By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija 2018 former housemate, engineer and model Leo Dasilva on twitter says people should learn to praise themselves before others do.

Leo in his tweet says Burna Boy calling himself an African giant is a proof that one has to be their own hype man even if no one is hyping you.

The 2019 BET award winner Burna Boy was recently featured on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album where he sang his ”Ja ara e” single alone, amongst other African industry heavyweight singers like Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Ghana’s Shatta Wale, South African singers Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly who were also part of the project which Beyonce calls a “love letter to Africa”.

Burna Boy’s songs ”Ye, On the low, Gbona and Killing them” are hit tracks by the afro fusion singer and songwriter which is still receiving massive airplay due to how talented and committed the 28 year old is to his craft.

Burna Boy calling himself an African Giant goes to show you that you have to be your number one hype man.

Don’t wait for people to hype you. Hype yourself if you’re not getting the recognition you deserve. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 20, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

