Bello Nasiru, national Table Tennis coach has described team Nigeria’s performance at the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships as fantastic.

The coach said that the female team was 3rd in the competition holding at Jawaharhal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

He gave names of the female team members who won bronze medals in the tournament as Edem Offiong, Cecilia Akpan, Ajoke Ojomu, Aregbesola Nimotalai, Oribamise Tosin and coach Ifeoma Isaac.

“Our female team has brought a great honour to Nigeria, they have shown other countries that we are coming out in a different dimension and deserve a podium finishing.

“I am highly impressed with the glorious performances of our female team; they played in the team event and finished 3rd position winning bronze medal.

“This will be the first time that Nigeria is recording such feat in this championships; it’s a very big achievement to the table tennis family and Nigeria at large” he said.

The coach applauded Ishaku Tikon, the NTTF president for measures put in place to enhance female athletes, which according to him manifested in their skills and general performance.

Nasiru said that other events such as singles and mixed doubles would hold July 20, while the female and male teams would also take their turns in the championship which ends July 22.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

