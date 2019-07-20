The Police on Saturday summoned singer, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo over alleged falsehood, mischief and threat to life.

The invitation letter, which was delivered at the Lekki residence of the Dakolos around 6pm, may not be unconnected with allegation of rape by Busola against founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The invitation letter signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police ,IGP, Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja asked the couple to report for interrogation on Tuesday by 10am.

The letter reads: “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life that your name was mentioned.

“You are kindly requested to be interview the undersigned officer on 23/07/2019 by 1000hr for fact finding.”

See letter below

