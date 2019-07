The male housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show couldn’t help themselves and had to recite prayers against temptation, as a female housemate known as Mercy showed off her body.

Frodd led the prayers, as he and other housemates watched Mercy stroll at the outdoor arena of the house in a fishnet tight and yoga short that revealed her curves.

Mercy also reciprocated the prayers against her.

