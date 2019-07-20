Despite not making it to the final of the tournament, Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo, has emerged as the top scorer of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt on Friday night.
Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in the final to win this year’s AFCON in Egypt after 29 years.
Ighalo netted the winner for the Super Eagles, as they claimed bronze with a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Wednesday.
It was his fifth goal of the tournament.
The Shanghai Shenhua striker has two ahead of three players, who are tied on three goals each: Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Adam Ounas (Algeria).
Ighalo also confirmed his retirement from international football with Nigeria after winning the AFCON Golden Boot last night.
The former Watford attacker made this known in an Instagram post he shared last night.
This is one of the most difficult career decisions I have had to take. It’s been an amazing 5 years journey,but after due consultation and extensive discussion with my family I have decided it’s time for me to retire from the National team. It’s has been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride,passion and to contribute my quota to the development of our football,the memories would stay with me for a long time and I’m immensely grateful. It is now time to concentrate on Club football and give the younger players chance to learn and grow. I would love to thank the NFF,coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me against all odds,to my teammates for their professionalism and team spirit without you guys I wouldn’t have achieved so much with this team. To NIGERIAN football fans all over the world,I SAY THANK YOU, you were always there to cheer us on and our 12th players every time we step into the pitch. I will be watching and cheering the SUPER EAGLES from this side. THANK YOU…..signing OUT ✍🏽🦅🇳🇬🙏🏾
Ighalo, who plays for Shanghai Shenhua in China retires as the country seventh all-time highest goalscorer in the national team history after 16 strikes in 35 appearances. He started his career with U20 team and later made his senior debut during an international friendly match against Uganda in March 2015.
AFCON 2019 top scorers:
5 goals: Ighalo (NGR)
3 goals: Mane (SEN), Bakambu (COD), Ounas (ALG), Mahrez (ALG)
2 goals: Belaili (ALG) , Elmohamady, Salah (both EGY), Andriamahitsinoro (MAD), J. Ayew (GHA), Bahoken (CMR), En-Nesyri (MAR), Okwi (UGA), Olunga (KEN), Pote (BEN), Yattara (GUI), Kodjia, Zaha (both CIV), Bongani Zungu (RSA)
1 goals: Idrissa Gueye (SEN)
