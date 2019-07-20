Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has taken to social media to reveal that his 29-year-old neighbour raped a 15-year-old girl living in his house.

Gwamnishu also confirmed that the suspect identified as Mr. Uzor, has been arrested by the Police while the victim is currently under treatment.

The rape incident was reported to have occurred in his house at Asaba, Delta state.

He wrote: “15year old girl who lives in my house was raped this afternoon by a laundry boy who happens to be my neighbor. He raped the girl right inside my house.

“This afternoon, I left Asaba to Enugu State for Emergency meeting not knowing he wanted me to avoid committing murder. Under my roof, a man raped my daughter.

“The victim has been hospitalized while suspect is currently in Police custody and will be charged to court soon.”

