Zenith Bank Plc has launched “Style by Zenith 2.0’’, the second edition of its flagship lifestyle fair dedicated to intentionally celebrate the “small’’ things that make “big’’ differences in people’s lives.

First launched in 2018, the “Style by Zenith’’ initiative was created with the objective of supporting and creating value for customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle.

The bank said on Friday that this year, “Style by Zenith 2.0’’, following the success of maiden edition, would take things up a notch with the theme, “Style the Life You Desire’’, aimed at encouraging Nigerians to live their best and be extraordinary.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the platform seeks to inspire people to be authentic, while showing them that, with ordinary talent and extraordinary effort, they could thrive and make real change in this world.

Talking about reasons behind “Style by Zenith 2.0’’, the Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc., Dr Temitope Fasoranti, said: “Banking, for Zenith Bank means going that extra mile to be present in the lives of our customers.

“Driven by a culture of excellence and providing cutting edge solutions, the bank is championing this cause to enable individuals and businesses to grow wealth.’’

He added that: “Beyond providing financial solutions, Zenith Bank Plc seeks to be a reliable partner to her customers, ensuring that they excel on every front.

