If the pledge of Prof. Ezionye Eboh, Rector, Abia State Polytechnic is anything to go by, as from next session the institution will migrate from the existing traditional way of releasing students’ results to online method.

This, he said, was imperative in order to check excesses on the part of the students.

Eboh said that the planned online result publication was in conformity with global best practices, and will ensure transparency and accountability in the school’s educational system.

Making the disclosure during a news briefing in Aba, on Thursday, he noted that the new system would help parents to track their children’s or wards’ progress in the institution.

He said that the polytechnic’s examinations officers, had undergone training organised by its internet service provider, to prepare them for the commencement of the process.

“Once the results are keyed into the portal, alteration will be difficult, unless you get permission from the academic board.

“It will reduce a lot of ills and academic practices, inherent in the system and also ensure that our results are released much faster than we are doing now,” he said.

He said the institution was committed and on course, to the founding fathers’ visions with the showcasing of some scientific inventions, including the production of an unbreakable light bulb, with 15 years life span.

