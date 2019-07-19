Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday assured civil servants in the state that his administration would not witch-hunt anybody for whatever reason.

Mohammed gave the assurance in Bauchi while swearing-in the new State Head of Service and five recently appointed senior advisers.

He said that his administration would concentrate on how to move the state forward, adding that Bauchi had suffered neglect in the past.

”To be elected by the people is a burden that can only be accountable to God and the people who brought us into office.

”We will operate an open-door policy to enable everyone contributes his quota to the development of the state,” he pledged.

He observed that the morale of civil servants in the state was very low while productivity was at its lowest ebb, hence the appointment of tested technocrats that would salvage the situation.

Mohammed recalled with dismay, the crisis that ensued between the members of the last National Assembly from the state and former administration, which had now manifested in the current State Assembly.

He, therefore, called on traditional and religious leaders in the state, to prevail on the legislators to resolve their differences in the interest of the state.

In his remark, the new Head of Services, Alhaji Nasiru Yelwa, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the governor for appointing them.

Yelwa promised that they would use every opportunity at their disposal to ensure that the administration excelled in the discharge of its responsibilities.

The appointees are Musa Shittu for Political Affairs; Prof. Sani Malami, Special Adviser on Multilateral and NGOs and Muhammed Bura, for State and National Assembly Matters.

Others are Mr Abdon Gin and Alhaji Madaki Gololo as Special Adviser on Civil Service Affairs and Social Investments respectively.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

