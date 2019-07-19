Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye was at the General Assembly of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday where he preached to Christian leaders and politicians on the need to be change agents.

In the videos, Melaye said he was not afraid to speak the truth to the leadership of the nation and propagate the gospel of Christ.

He said Christian leaders must speak the truth to government and must be agents of change in the society, saying that for them to keep silent in an unjust society was a crime.

In his words: “I am not afraid to speak the truth, and propagate the gospel of Christ, Christian politicians are supposed to be light to this country and we are not to support darkness.

“I challenge all political appointees who are of Christian faith, you must be different. We think many things can be corrected if Christians speak the truth. I want to challenge us Christians that as ministers of God, you should be change agents, In God’s words, prophets and others are change agents, when God wants to speak to kings, he dis it through prophets, in an unjust society, silent is a crime.”

