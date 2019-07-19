Nigeria’s Super Eagles who won bronze at the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt arrived the shore of the country on Friday.

The team defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match to win the bronze medal, having failed to reach the final, losing 2-1 to Algeria in the semi-finals.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and some leaders of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) received the team at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Nigeria’s national football team Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr led some of the players back to the country.

They include Super Eagles assistant captain Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Paul Onuachu, and Shehu Abdullahi.

Others are Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, as well as the three goalkeepers – Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Big Thank you to our wonderful @NGRPresident His Excellency @MBuhari who was represented by the SGF and other top dignitaries for giving us a rousing welcome from Egypt. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/BBSEdLj0qq — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019

