It’s not every time we see a couple share same line of work and a passion for what they do. Adekunle Gold and Simi have teamed up to brighten our weekend with a beautiful tune tagged ”By You”.

Simi features AG here and the duo, can’t seem to live without each other, as expressed in the visual. The love birds promise to stand by each other in the video directed by victoria studios.

They even shared a clip of their traditional wedding at the end of the song.

