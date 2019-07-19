The Track cover

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Popstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has got social media buzzing over his performance in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring American singer, Beyonce from her fresh album “The Lion King: The Gift.

Twitter went agog after listening to the track of “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid, Blue Evy Carter and Saint Jhn to shower him accolades.

Beyonce released the soundtrack album titled The GIFT, the Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King movie featuring other Nigerian artists.

Other tracks in the album that features Nigerian artists are Beyonce’s self-produced track “Don’t Jealous Me” featuring Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi, “Keys to the Kingdom” featuring Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi and “Beyonce – Ja Ara e ft. Burna Boy.

See some reactions on twitter;

 