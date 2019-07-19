By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Popstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has got social media buzzing over his performance in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring American singer, Beyonce from her fresh album “The Lion King: The Gift.

Twitter went agog after listening to the track of “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid, Blue Evy Carter and Saint Jhn to shower him accolades.

Beyonce released the soundtrack album titled The GIFT, the Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King movie featuring other Nigerian artists.

Other tracks in the album that features Nigerian artists are Beyonce’s self-produced track “Don’t Jealous Me” featuring Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi, “Keys to the Kingdom” featuring Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi and “Beyonce – Ja Ara e ft. Burna Boy.

See some reactions on twitter;

We are blessed to have Wizkid.

Wizkid on Brown Skin Girl 💯 — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) July 19, 2019

WizKid brought the STAR BOY flavor to "Brown Skin Girl" track

Am loving it#TheGiftAlbum #wizkid — Bamtedyy 🇿🇲 (@Gee28171638) July 19, 2019

Wizkid in Brown Skin Girl is a star feature! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 19, 2019

Wizkid went from going crazy about seeing Beyonce in 2010 to being featured by her in 2019. If he had told someone in 2010 that he'll one day be featured by Beyonce I'm sure they'd have laughed at him. There's no dream that's unachievable, believe, work, and pray. #TheGiftAlbum https://t.co/0MmOWiMJ72 — Olumide O.G (@OlumideOG) July 19, 2019

Brown skin girl 😩😩…Wizkid literally gat me crying …Local man is Unable to can anymore #Starboyfc Starboy fi life 🤞🏽🤞🏽 @wizkidayo — Wizcheddah Helly (@YaqubAyodeji) July 19, 2019

When I said Wizkid is the greatest artist to ever come out of Africa, y’all thought I was joking. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) July 19, 2019

#TheGiftAlbum — SAMMY🥶 (@badboysammy_) July 19, 2019

Don’t worry if you aren’t feeling the Brown Skin girl now and think it’s overhyped, we will ask the question again next week and wait for your response. It will grow on you and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. #TheGiftAlbum — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 (@therealdaddymo1) July 19, 2019

I'm retweeting any tweet I see about Brown skin girl cos I can't tweet anything RN

I'm too emotional 😭😭😭😭😭

WIZKID AYO!!!!! That connection with Beyonce is too strong Plis

I need time to recover 😭❤🔥🎵 — Bola_Montana 🌈🌊 (@borlah_m) July 19, 2019

“How many times are you going listen to Brown Skin Girl ft Wizkid and Blue Ivy?”#TheGiftAlbum Me: pic.twitter.com/qizcUOlWdP — Best Baba 🇳🇬 (@iambestb) July 19, 2019

Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Burna Boy – J'ara e 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 African Giant in its true sense of it and Wizzy is a proper Lion… Africa proud!!! #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/HM5nyzr7AT — Man Like OneX 🙌🏽 (@MrOneXMind) July 19, 2019

Brown Skin Girl

Your skin just like Pearl

The best thing in the world

I never trade you for anything in the world Wizkid doesn’t have lyrics yen yen yen , ati you Dey see am ?? This is the best song on the album and it deserves a Grammy 😌❤️ — Socket Of Lagos🇳🇬 #AfrovibeAfrica (@TheKwame_) July 19, 2019

Brown skin girl is the best thing to happen to us this month — valking♔ (@_valkiing) July 19, 2019

