By Taiwo Okanlawon

The American singer and songwriter, Beyonce dropped the much-awaited album “The Gift”, an ode to Disney’s live-action movie, The Lion King and fans especially Nigerians music lovers won’t stop talking about it.

Beyonce serves as the executive producer of the 14-track album and she had tracks that feature prominent music stars and Africa’s most talented artists.

The hip-hop goddess linked up with Nigeria’s talented superstar Burna Boy to bless fans ears with a monster hit track titled “Ja Ara e”.

The masterpiece track “Ja Ara e” serves as the 3rd track from the new album.

Fans of individual artistes have taken to social media, expressing their excitement upon listening to the songs the stars featured on and one of the most talked-about at the time is Burna Boy’s track – JA ARA E.

Burna Boy is the only African artiste with a solo feature on Beyonce's #LionKing album.

He also sang the only song titled in an African language.

Now that's how to rep! CERTIFIED AFRICAN GIANT. — HARD GUY ☯️ (@na_tha_niel) July 16, 2019

Africa stand up 🙌 🌍 Is Beyonce’s #LionKing soundtrack set to cement Afrobeats in the global mainstream? 🤔 Lion King: The Gift ft:

Burna Boy 🇳🇬

Mr. Eazi 🇳🇬

WizKid 🇳🇬

Tiwa Savage 🇳🇬

Yemi Alade 🇳🇬

Tekno 🇳🇬

Yemi Alade 🇳🇬

Shatta Wale 🇬🇭

Moonchild Sanelly 🇿🇦

Busiswa 🇿🇦

Salatiel 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/1MuxPk0t8r — BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) July 19, 2019

How often does an artist have her/his own song in an album without a feature from anyone or the owner of the album? Lol. Burna Boy kinged this one out! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 19, 2019

Beyonce: so yeah then I take the 2nd verse.. Burna boy: pic.twitter.com/MwGKMcb2tk — El Che (@SegunEmdin) July 19, 2019

I’m a lover of Good music, even if I’m not a big fan of wizkid But seriously that Brown Skin girl is fire 🔥 Burna boy owning his space as usual

Let’s not forget our other Giants Tekno, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Like Fvcking wow, our Music industry is the best ♥️ #TheGiftAlbum — Trouble Marker 😒(G.O) (@ObongRoviel) July 19, 2019

I’ll repeat this for this last time.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

BURNA BOY IS NOBODY’S MATE.

Periodtt — Next Generation ♥️♥️♥️ (@Eyan_Latman) July 19, 2019

Burna boy has the right energy… features should make the work complete, different perspectives. — Twatches.NG (@Twatches001) July 19, 2019

Beyoncé: African Giant right? Do your thing. Burnaboy: pic.twitter.com/1uYmotMnNV — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) July 19, 2019

Burna Boy really has sauce for daaays — maOnisa✨ (@zeexonline) July 18, 2019

#TheLionKing Burna boy amd wizkid just fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KefwQOed0O — S E U N™ The Last Garri Bender (@SeunGabrielO) July 19, 2019

How does someone get a solo song in someone else’s album. Mind blowing is what it is 🙆‍♂️ — Odims (@anselem_) July 19, 2019

Davido shooting the music video for his song with Chris Brown, Blow My Mind. Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Tekno and Yemi Alade all on the Beyoncé curated Lion King album. Samklef produced Akon's new song, Low Key. Afrobeat on the move. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) July 19, 2019

Shebi when he said he is the GIANT of Africa especially during that Coachella small/big fonts name izz, una dey yab am nii… You don't know how far. Haq Haq Haq 😂 OluwaBurna 💪🏾🇳🇬🙌🏾🖤 — Vangalee (@vangalee37) July 19, 2019

Burna Boy was the best on that album jor! Why are you all shouting Wizkid?😂 — Samuel George | Omo Iya Eleja (@motivatedgeorg_) July 19, 2019

Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Burna Boy – J'ara e 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 African Giant in its true sense of it and Wizzy is a proper Lion… Africa proud!!! #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/HM5nyzr7AT — Man Like OneX 🙌🏽 (@MrOneXMind) July 19, 2019

Burna is already spitting fire in the gift album already…man s was made for music, music was made for mans — Chris (@iam_xtova) July 19, 2019

Beyonce: ( To Wizkid & Davido) who is the best in Africa? Davido: Me Wizkid: Me Beyonce: (confused) Let's get in the studio and see Wizkid & Davido in the studio: 👇👇pic.twitter.com/zG13bq3GYE#TheGiftAlbum #TheLionKing — OWOSENI SAMUEL SEYI (@Sakpo007) July 19, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

