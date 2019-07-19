The track cover

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The American singer and songwriter, Beyonce dropped the much-awaited album “The Gift”, an ode to Disney’s live-action movie, The Lion King and fans especially Nigerians music lovers won’t stop talking about it.

Beyonce serves as the executive producer of the 14-track album and she had tracks that feature prominent music stars and Africa’s most talented artists.

The hip-hop goddess linked up with Nigeria’s talented superstar Burna Boy to bless fans ears with a monster hit track titled “Ja Ara e”.

The masterpiece track “Ja Ara e” serves as the 3rd track from the new album.

Fans of individual artistes have taken to social media, expressing their excitement upon listening to the songs the stars featured on and one of the most talked-about at the time is Burna Boy’s track – JA ARA E.

 