The synergy between Beyoncé and Wizkid got Nigerians talking on Twitter and has earned Wizkid a lot of praises.

The much-anticipated album “The Lion King: The Gift”, was released in the early hours of today with Wizkid featured on the track titled ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

In the lead-up to the release of The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé revealed that the project was meant to be “a love letter to Africa,” and it’s indeed living up to expectations as Africans and its colour got registered on the World Map once again.

‘Brown Skin Girl’ also features Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who led the introduction of the song with Saint Jhn in a lovely blend that sets listeners on course from the first sound.

‘Brown Skin Girl’ talks about an African girl child, telling her she is beautiful and the best with her skin.

God lord Wizkid and Beyonce sound so good together #brownskingirl — VJADAMS #ICON (@iamvjadams) July 19, 2019

Dear Nigerians, After listening to “brown skin girl” , I have come to this conclusion

👇🏾

Wizkid is nobody’s mate Thank you #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/th55tO4cgy — OGA Nelson (@theoga_nelson) July 19, 2019

Wizkid always Coming through hot and repping the continent well!

Thanks Wizzy👑#TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/gFABjvXNSc — AdeAdeMichael (@iamdeborick) July 19, 2019

Brown skin girl has to be the best song off #TheGiftAlbum Look at the way Wizkid & Beyoncé blend so much. No need for auto tune unlike someone that will constantly shout Shekpe. Just two pure talents making great music. Two GOATs 🐐🐐🏆🏆pic.twitter.com/mSan4W0BTf — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) July 19, 2019

