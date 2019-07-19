To calm frayed nerves and bring down the embers of war being fanned by unguarded statements from some notable figures of ethnic nationalities across Nigeria, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Thursday clarified that the South-West was not ready to go to war with any part of the country.

The highly revered king disclosed this to State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The paramount ruler said he came to the State House on behalf of royal fathers in the South-West to make a case for improved security across the region.

Ooni noted that the escalating security challenges in the country had led to some persons and groups beating the drums of war.

He clarified that it was not the position of the Yoruba, adding that the region was only interested in improved security of lives and properties.

“Everybody is beating the drum of war; we don’t want war. Who can stand war? We want something better for our youths.

“We should better use them (youths) for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that”.

Ooni, however, told the President to flush out the bad eggs among the Fulani herdsmen, adding that the task was not impossible if Federal Government collaborated with all stakeholders including the traditional rulers in the country.

To this, he assured of the president’s commitment to secure all in the country.

“We told the President that, and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to blow things out of proportion.

“We should make sure things are right and the President has given good directives to security chiefs including the Inspector-General of Police (Mohammed Adamu), to visit all traditional institutions in the South-West”, the respected monarch said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

