Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has pleaded with the kidnappers of his 76-year-old mother, Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia to release her unconditionally.

Ogere, one Florence Donana and her 17-year-old daughter were abducted on July 15 at their apartment in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area, by unidentified gunmen.

The kidnappers reportedly established contact with Siasia’s family and demanded N70m to release their victims.

But Siasia, who spoke on telephone, begged the kidnappers to set his mother free as he is being out of job for three years and does not have the money being demanded.

He is currently out of the country.But his cousin spoke with the kidnappers, who demanded the ransom.

Siasia appealed to the kidnappers to set his mother free because of her old age and failing health adding that she might not survive the cold weather.

“The kidnappers I just want to say please, I beg you. The woman is old please release her. I don’t have a job in the last three years. She is an old woman.With this cold, she may not survive it.I don’t have that kind of money they are asking for,” he said.

