Manny Pacquiao will attempt to defy the march of time Saturday in Las Vegas when he battles undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight crown.

The 40-year-old Filipino icon clashes with Thurman at the MGM Grand in what is arguably his most challenging assignment since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015’s money-spinning “Fight of the Century”.

Pacquiao, who has been boxing for 24 years, has managed to successfully juggle a political career in the Philippines while continuing to box at a high level. He looked sharp in his last outing in January, a unanimous decision against Adrien Broner.

But the eight-division world champion is facing an altogether higher-calibre opponent in the shape of Thurman, renowned as one of the hardest punchers in the welterweight division with 22 knockouts in 30 fights.

Thurman, who at 30 years old is a full decade younger than Pacquiao, sees Saturday as an attempt to build his legacy, and has bluntly vowed to send the Filipino into retirement.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to destroy a legend,” Thurman declared, placing Pacquiao in the boxing pantheon alongside some of the sport’s greatest practitioners.

“It’s as if I’m fighting Sugar Ray Robinson or Roberto Duran,” Thurman said. “This is Manny Pacquiao. It’s a tremendous feeling, and it’s going to feel even greater when my hand is raised at the end of the night.”

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts) has shrugged off Thurman’s blood-curdling pledges of destruction, insisting he harbours no animosity towards the brash American.

“For me nothing is personal,” Pacquiao said. “Our job is to fight. He has to prove something, and I have to prove something. It’s easy to say things. But it’s not so easy to do it in the ring.”

This weekend’s fight will reportedly add another $20 million to Pacquiao’s career earnings estimated at $200 million.

Another lucrative offer to fight Britain’s Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia in November is on the table, though Pacquiao’s camp deny a contract had been signed.

Pacquiao, who retired in 2016 only to return seven months later, says he will continue fighting as long as his body allows.

“Boxing is my passion. It’s really hard to stop and hang up the gloves when you know that you can still fight,” he said.

