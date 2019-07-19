The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced a major management change with the appointment new General Managers (GMs) and Assistant General Managers (AGMs) to inject new ideas into the organisation and boost service delivery.

The General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Adams Jatto, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, this exercise is coming on the heels of an ealier appointment and redeployment of port managers and other senior officials.

“With this development Hajia Aisha Ali Ibrahim now becomes the GM Marine and Operations; Capt. Jerome Angyunwe – GM Health, Safety and Environment; Malam Isah Suwaid Ali – GM Superannuation; Mr Musa Yaro – GM Procurement, and Mr Mohammed Kabiru Kolo- GM Audit.

“Others include Mr Olumide Omotosho – GM Security; Mr Sylvanus Ezugwu – GM Finance; Mrs Nana Yakubu – GM Public-Private Partnership; Mrs Christiana Akpa – GM Medicals, and Mr Innocent Gamboro – GM Corporate and strategic Planing.

“In the Assistant General Managers cadre Ayodele Durowaiye becomes AGM Operations; Mrs Zainab Kwande – AGM Servicom; Mr Hassan Danjuma – AGM Corporate and Strategic Communications; Mr Talum Amos – AGM Hydrographic; Mr Jamil Khalil – AGM Security; Engr. Suleiman Anas – AGM Corporate and strategic Planning, and Mr Shehu Mohammed – AGM Public and Private Partnership.

“Others of AGM cadre are Chuma Ezeneinyinya – AGM Occupational Health; Dr Chinwe Nwokolo – AGM Medical Services; Capt. Sylvester Owobu – AGM Marine; Izegboya Ethel – AGM Board; Felix Onyile – AGM Human Resources; Mr Sani Isu – AGM Land and Estate,” the statement read in part.

According to Jatto other AGM appointees included; Tokunbo Akingbuwa – AGM Budget; Olusola Dairo – AGM Performance Management; Akinlabi Illesanmi – AGM Civil, and Mrs Lucy Gukas – AGM Tariff and Billing.

He said that the appointments were tandem with the succession plan policy set up by the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman-led management, to fill leadership gaps that had arisen in the wake of the retirement of some senior officials of the authority.

The appointment of the new officials would further refresh the composition of the organisation’s leadership structure and inject new ideas that would move the NPA ahead in pursuit of her vision of becoming the leading port authority in Africa.

