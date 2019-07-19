The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency has destroyed seven tonnes of an assortment of illicit drugs, including Cannabis Sativa, Diazepam, Rophynol, Cough syrups with codeine and Tramadol.

Acting Commander of NDLEA in Taraba, Mr Peter Odaudu, made the disclosure in Jalingo Friday.

He said the deadly weeds and psychotropic drugs were seized between January, 2003 and December, 2018.

According to him, a court order for their destruction was duly obtained.

He made the announcement on a day that the agency’s chairman, Lt. Col Muhammad Ahmadu also disclosed President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the recruitment of 5,000 personnel to boost the agency’s operations.

He said that the recruitment would go a long way in improving operations of the agency and the campaign against drug addiction.

He said increased consumption of illicit drugs among the youths in Taraba was worrisome, appealing to families to brace up to their responsibilities.

According to Abdallah, effective drug prevention must involve positive engagement of children, youths and adults with their families, schools, workplace and community.

He commended Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba for his support to the agency in addressing drug problems in the state.

He also commended Mrs Anna Darius, wife of the governor, for giving great impetus to the war against drug abuse in the state.

The chairman thanked the governor for including NDLEA commandant in the state’s Security Council as well as supporting the agency with operational vehicles.

In his remarks, the state governor, Mr Darius Ishaku, said that drug consumption has increased violent crimes in the state.

Ishaku, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, said that most persons arrested for violent crimes in the state were youths.

He, therefore, urged the youths to avoid the use of illicit drugs, saying that it was dangerous to their health and the society.

