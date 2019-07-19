Nigerian Businessman and founder of Naira Bet, Akin Alabi has called out Jumia Nigeria for listing his book for sales without his consent.

In a post on his twitter account, he shared the screenshot of his book listed on Jumia Nigeria.

“Dear JumiaNigeria, what’s your mode of operation like? I can’t remember listing my book on your platform,” Alabi wrote.

Dear @JumiaNigeria. What’s your mode of operation like? I can’t remember listing my book on your platform. pic.twitter.com/3Td5iV7u1n — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) July 19, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

