Nigerian Businessman and founder of Naira Bet, Akin Alabi has called out Jumia Nigeria for listing his book for sales without his consent.
In a post on his twitter account, he shared the screenshot of his book listed on Jumia Nigeria.
“Dear JumiaNigeria, what’s your mode of operation like? I can’t remember listing my book on your platform,” Alabi wrote.
Dear @JumiaNigeria. What’s your mode of operation like? I can’t remember listing my book on your platform. pic.twitter.com/3Td5iV7u1n
— Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) July 19, 2019
