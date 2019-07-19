By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Mipati, an online community/web platform of on-demand services that provides a community which connects users to consumers and users to users.

Pegged at $20 billion, the events industry in Nigeria is estimated to be among the most extravagant in the world.

Events have taken the shape of flamboyant weddings, concerts, fashion shows, corporate events and even small private gatherings where the services of music artist/bands, Photographer, MC/Event hosts or Dj’s are employed.

In this, Mipati creates a value, which is significant for professional event vendors; music artist/bands, Photographer, Comedians, MC/Event hosts or Djs and boycotts scam, giving access to pool of talents, in ensuring time management and tackling unemployment.

Also, disruptive technology such as Mipati, is an effective solution to the challenges faced by the creative industry, along with the online community known to be plagued with insecurity.

The revolution, which is Mipati.ng is taking Nigeria by storm.

