The burial rites for late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Chairman of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has commenced today with a commendation and night of tributes in her honour at Harbour Point Wilmot Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Olakunrin was shot and killed by suspected herdsmen alongside others in a kidnap attempt on the account of eyewitnesses, between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore road on Friday, when the victim was travelling to Ore.

The second daughter of Afenifere leader was 58.

Stay with us for updates.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

