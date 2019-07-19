With 23 days to Premier League kick-off, fans have once again stepped out to trend #Lampard Out on Twitter, following Chelsea’s disappointing loss to a Japanese team.

The blues suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale today which makes it just one win in three matches since Lampard took over from Maurizio Sarri.

The fans previously called for Lampard to be axed after his first match got off with an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Bohemians, he bounced back with a 4-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic, but the current loss to a Japanese team has set Chelsea fans in disbelieve as they await Manchester in their first Premier League match.

Fans on Twitter have predictably called for Lampard to be axed after less than a month in the hot seat.

One said: “Enough is enough, Chelsea can’t suffer more. #LampardOut.”

While another said: “Pre-season really isn’t going well for Chelsea #LampardOut.”

And fans were left seething after Chelsea’s Twitter page concluded: “It ends in defeat in Japan, but that’s another solid 90 minutes of fitness work in the tank.”

In response, one fan hit back: “Lampard OUT – save the club from mediocrity.”

