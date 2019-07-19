Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu has said that the state-of-the-art Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre (LSD&FC) will help the Lagos Police Command in crime investigation and quick resolution of crime cases.

Muazu, who stated this during his visit and tour of the LSD&F center noted that it was heartwarming to have such a facility which is employed in advance countries in crime investigation.

He stated that the State Police Command would work hand in hand with the center to scientifically combat crime.

The Managing Consultant, LSD&FC, Dr. Richard Somiari who took the police commissioner round the facility explained that the Centre had the technology and expertise to support all the DNA testing needs of Lagos State, including consultation on old cases, crime scene processing, evidence collection, serological screening for blood, semen and saliva, DNA analysis, mass disaster victim identification and cold case files review.

He added that an important task before the centre was the development and management of a central DNA database to be known as the Lagos the Lagos State DNA Database (LSDD).

“The DNA crime laboratory will especially be helpful when dealing with organized crime, including automobile theft, home burglaries and extortion.

“Many of these crimes are organized, gang related and committed by the same people and with DNA forensics, the DNA from the crime scenes and from suspects will be put in a DNA database”, Somiari said.

He explained that the project would allow the testing of human specimens such as blood, urine, saliva and tissue to check for chemicals, poisons and toxins that may be harmful or responsible for death.

Somiari added that the Chemistry section in the centre would allow the testing of suspicious and controlled substances recovered from individuals or from crime scenes.

While restating the State government’s commitment to crime fighting with technology, Somiari stated that the government would continue to ensure the effective functioning of the LSD&FC through the organisation of specialised enlightenment and training programs for Judges, Police, Lawyers and Emergency Responders.

He noted that the State would ensure that more people access the facility for effective and quick justice delivery .

