Award winning movie star and producer Kate Henshaw celebrates her 48th birthday with a heart of gratitude for a lot of things including her career, family and friends.
Kate shared a video of her dancing, some lovely pictures and the message below…
J.U.L.Y. 19!!
I love my life…
I am blessed beyond measure
I am grace personified.. I am grateful for my family and very lovely friends…
I am grateful for my career that has brought me so much happiness and connections to do much more for those I come in contact with…
I am thankful for another year!!💃💃💃💃
Styling put together by the one and only @yolandaokereke Hairstyling: @zubbydefinition Accessories n jewellery: @e.m.i.s.a.r.a MUA : @radiezbyeve 📸 @kobiwilliamzphotography Red outfit : @ejiroamostafiri Blue Aso Oke Pant Suit : @emmykasbit Location : @kohinoorlagos
