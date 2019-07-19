Award winning movie star and producer Kate Henshaw celebrates her 48th birthday with a heart of gratitude for a lot of things including her career, family and friends.

Kate shared a video of her dancing, some lovely pictures and the message below…

J.U.L.Y. 19!!

I love my life…

I am blessed beyond measure

I am grace personified.. I am grateful for my family and very lovely friends…

I am grateful for my career that has brought me so much happiness and connections to do much more for those I come in contact with…

I am thankful for another year!!💃💃💃💃

