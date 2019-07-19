Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has lauded Mr Joseph Aremu for his uprightness and dedication during his 23 years of service in the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Ihedioha made the remark on Friday during the Pull-Out parade by FRSC to mark the retirement from the corps by Joseph Aremu.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Jerald Irona, Ihedioha enjoined officials of the corps to emulate the track record of Aremu to ensure that the spirit of the corps remained alive.

Aremu was the FRSC Sector Commander in Imo between 2017 and 2018 before he was promoted to Assistant Corps Marshal in 2019 before retirement.

Ihedioha said: “I am joining millions of Nigerians today to praise a special person and you can see that it pays to be dedicated to duty.

“I went through Aremu’s track record when he served as the Sector Commander in Imo and I discovered that he was the best sector commander in the history of Imo state.”

According to the governor, Imo recorded significant drop in road crashes during his service in the state.

“From available records, you spent 23 years in FRSC and served in various capacities in many states, I wish you well as you bow out of service,” he said.

Ihedioha who described Aremu as a man with many parts, assured that his government will partner FRSC in the state to ensure that the road was safe for all.

Aremu attributed the success recorded during his service year to his supervisors and the Corp Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, whom he described as his greatest mentor.

He also commended Imo government for its support and cooperation with Imo sector command, adding that Gov Emeka Ihedioha has good intentions for the state.

He also said his wife Beatrice Aremu was another very strong pillar that helped him to succeed in his career.

Mr Osadeba Osadebanwen, the zonal commanding Officer, zone 9, said Aremu would always be remembered for his hard work and dedication to service.

“He spent only 23 years before his retirement and yet he rose to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal.

“That is a true example of reward for hard work and am very sure that his record will be emulated by serving officials of the corps,” he said.

