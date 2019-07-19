Nollywood actress and model Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel marks her 33rd birthday with lovely words from her hubby Ibrahim Suleiman.

Ibrahim who is grateful for his beautiful wife, says Lind is his sunshine and she completes him. The lovebirds married in 2018.

Read his message:

#MrsQuest

Happy Birthday, Baby.

You know my world revolves around you, and yet you treat me like the most valuable thing in the universe.

You are such a Queen and I am grateful for you.

Cheers to a lifetime of being my Local Government Chairman!

Tiri Gbosa! 🤣❤❤❤❤ #ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved #captainQuest

Mahn…where does a man start to describe such a true feeling of completion? Lol.

I call you Sunshine, and it isn’t for obvious reasons (I mean, there’s that, but it’s way beyond how shiny you are). There are many darknesses in today’s world, and I am eternally grateful to God for how easily you light up my world.

@ihuomalindaejiofor You are such a special, special woman and I am honoured that you let me take care of you.

Happy Birthday, My Baby. Thank you for bringing so much Sunshine into my world. Your happy makes me happy, and I Love you fiercely.

#MrsQuest #AishasNewDaughter #SevenDaysOfSunshine #Approved #captainQuest #sonOfAisha

