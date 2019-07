The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has dissolved the governing councils of tertiary institutions in the state.

Mr Richard Tokma, Acting Secretary to Plateau Government, said in a statement that the dissolution was in furtherance to the dissolution of chief executives and members of boards, commissions and parastatals announced on May 28.

“Further to the press statement on the dissolution of chief executives and members of boards, commissions and parastatals, government wishes to announce that the dissolution extends to governing councils of higher institutions of learning.

“The affected institutions include: Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi; College of Health Technology, Pankshin; College of Health Technology, Zawan; and College of Agriculture, Garkawa.

“Others are College of Nursing, Vom and College of Arts, Science and Technology, Kurgwi,” it said.

The statement advised the chairmen and members of the governing councils to handover government property in their possession to the chief executives of the respective institutions.

The statement appreciated them for their “immense contributions to the development of the institutions and wished them well in their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, the governor has approved reappointment of Jeftha Jackden as the General Manager of Plateau Radio/Television Corporation (PRTVC).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp