There’s been reactions on Twitter as to why Davido was not featured on Beyonce’s album which she calls a “love letter to Africa” inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, in which she plays a role ”Nala”. The album Lion King: The Gift has African big wigs like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi.

The collaboration also features on the tracklist, Ghanaian Shatta Wale, South African singers Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

Beyonce: ( To Wizkid & Davido) who is the best in Africa? Davido: Me Wizkid: Me Beyonce: (confused) Let's get in the studio and see Wizkid & Davido in the studio: 👇👇pic.twitter.com/zG13bq3GYE#TheGiftAlbum #TheLionKing — OWOSENI SAMUEL SEYI (@Sakpo007) July 19, 2019

Davido to beyonce after seeing tekno got a verse. pic.twitter.com/YbnBihzr2W — -Sensei (@_Aromee) July 19, 2019

Friend :I heard Wizkid, Burna boy,Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade even Tekno are on Beyonce's album Me :sure Friend:Davido should ave been there too Me:to do what? Friend :sing na Me: pic.twitter.com/sC72fNQyOT — _™ (@olaoluphemy) July 19, 2019

Like I think alot of Nigerians have darkness in their hearts. Enjoy the Album But No You must find a way to bring Davido into it. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) July 19, 2019

You know you have common sense when you listen to Brown Skin Girl and commend Beyoncé and Wizkid without bringing Davido into it#CommonSense pic.twitter.com/uknLaoiibO — Keefayah (@KeefayahQ) July 19, 2019

On behalf of all Davido fans worldwide i want to say wizkid really did justice to that Brown skin girl song. He is amazing. But i couldn’t find his name aon the song writers list. — irawoo (@irawoo1) July 19, 2019

Reporter: What type of song do you listen to

Antonio rudiger: I like wizkid ,davido. Naija to the world pic.twitter.com/X8JvvZtds5 — COLLINS (@blessedkide5) July 19, 2019

Imagine if @iam_Davido is on this album chiaa Beyoncé FK sha #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/z88LGFAohL — ETGF (@thisissamani) July 19, 2019

The Lion King The Gift Tracklist:

1. Beyoncé – Bigger

2. Beyoncé – Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)

3. Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi – Don’t Jealous Me

4. Burna Boy – Ja Ara E

5. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – The Nile

6. Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Childish Gambino – Mood 4 Eva

7. Salatiel, Pharrell & Beyoncé – Water

8. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid & Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

9. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi – Keys To The Kingdom

10. Beyoncé – Otherside

11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – Already

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade & Moonchild Sanelly – My Power

13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – Scar

14. Beyoncé – Spirit

Beyonce has called the record a “love letter to Africa”.

