There’s been reactions on Twitter as to why Davido was not featured on Beyonce’s album which she calls a “love letter to Africa” inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, in which she plays a role ”Nala”. The album Lion King: The Gift has African big wigs like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi.
The collaboration also features on the tracklist, Ghanaian Shatta Wale, South African singers Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.
See some twitter rants below…
Beyonce: ( To Wizkid & Davido) who is the best in Africa?
Davido: Me
Wizkid: Me
Beyonce: (confused) Let's get in the studio and see
Wizkid & Davido in the studio: 👇👇pic.twitter.com/zG13bq3GYE#TheGiftAlbum #TheLionKing
— OWOSENI SAMUEL SEYI (@Sakpo007) July 19, 2019
Davido to beyonce after seeing tekno got a verse. pic.twitter.com/YbnBihzr2W
— -Sensei (@_Aromee) July 19, 2019
Friend :I heard Wizkid, Burna boy,Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade even Tekno are on Beyonce's album
Me :sure
Friend:Davido should ave been there too
Me:to do what?
Friend :sing na
Me: pic.twitter.com/sC72fNQyOT
— _™ (@olaoluphemy) July 19, 2019
Like I think alot of Nigerians have darkness in their hearts.
Enjoy the Album
But No
You must find a way to bring Davido into it.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) July 19, 2019
You know you have common sense when you listen to Brown Skin Girl and commend Beyoncé and Wizkid without bringing Davido into it#CommonSense pic.twitter.com/uknLaoiibO
— Keefayah (@KeefayahQ) July 19, 2019
On behalf of all Davido fans worldwide i want to say wizkid really did justice to that Brown skin girl song. He is amazing. But i couldn’t find his name aon the song writers list.
— irawoo (@irawoo1) July 19, 2019
Reporter: What type of song do you listen to
Antonio rudiger: I like wizkid ,davido.
Naija to the world pic.twitter.com/X8JvvZtds5
— COLLINS (@blessedkide5) July 19, 2019
Imagine if @iam_Davido is on this album chiaa Beyoncé FK sha #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/z88LGFAohL
— ETGF (@thisissamani) July 19, 2019
The Lion King The Gift Tracklist:
1. Beyoncé – Bigger
2. Beyoncé – Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)
3. Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi – Don’t Jealous Me
4. Burna Boy – Ja Ara E
5. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – The Nile
6. Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Childish Gambino – Mood 4 Eva
7. Salatiel, Pharrell & Beyoncé – Water
8. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid & Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl
9. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi – Keys To The Kingdom
10. Beyoncé – Otherside
11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – Already
12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade & Moonchild Sanelly – My Power
13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – Scar
14. Beyoncé – Spirit
Beyonce has called the record a “love letter to Africa”.
