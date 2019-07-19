Davido

There’s been reactions on Twitter as to why Davido was not featured on Beyonce’s album which she calls a “love letter to Africa” inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, in which she plays a role ”Nala”. The album Lion King: The Gift has African big wigs like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi.

The collaboration also features on the tracklist, Ghanaian Shatta Wale, South African singers Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

See some twitter rants below…

The Lion King The Gift Tracklist:

1. Beyoncé – Bigger
2. Beyoncé – Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)
3. Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi – Don’t Jealous Me
4. Burna Boy – Ja Ara E
5. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – The Nile
6. Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Childish Gambino – Mood 4 Eva
7. Salatiel, Pharrell & Beyoncé – Water
8. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid & Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl
9. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi – Keys To The Kingdom
10. Beyoncé – Otherside
11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – Already
12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade & Moonchild Sanelly – My Power
13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – Scar
14. Beyoncé – Spirit

