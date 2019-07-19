The death toll from the blast near the Kabul University in Afghanistan on Friday has risen to eight, an official said.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for Afghan Health Ministry disclosed that another 33 were also wounded in the incident that took place close to an entrance gate of a university.

The Kabul police spokesman, Ferdous Faramarz, said that the bomber was inside a car with explosives attached to him, but it’s unclear whether the car itself was loaded with further explosive materials.

Two magnetic bombs were also defused from the area.

Faramarz said while the identities of the many of the victims were yet to be determined, a number of students of the university were entering the compound at the time of the explosion.

The Talibans have denied responsibility for the incident.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), waves of violence throughout the country result in casualties on an almost daily basis despite ongoing talks to find a political solution to the conflict.

The United Nations’ Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented 1,773 causalities 581 deaths and 1,192 injured in the first three months January, February and March.

The suicide and non suicide explosions accounted for 28 per cent, or 500 causalities.

