A tiger that fled the Kaziranga National Park, as a result of flood has taken refuse on the bed of a family’s house in India.

According to the Wildlife Trust India, on its twitter handle, the tiger was seen lounging on a bed in the unnamed family’s home in the village of Harmuti, in the northeastern state of Assam.

It said they were working to tranquilise the animal, before transporting it to safety.

The Wildlife said its team was on location to give the tiger a safe passage from the house to the forest.

It said the tiger was spotted next to the highway at 8:30 am on Thursday, moving from the park, just 200 meters away, on its way to Karbi hills about 500 metres across the National highway.

“Probably disturbed, he jumped across the wall of a scrap garage and took refuge in the dark room,” it said.

