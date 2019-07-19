Beyoncé has announced the release of her new album Lion King: The Gift. In a tweet this morning, the Queen of hip hop said: THE LION KING: THE GIFT available to stream and download now.

She provided the link to all the streaming services:https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift

The much awaited album curated and produced by Beyonce was inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, in which she plays a role.

The Gift features collaborations with many African artistes from Nigeria, among whom are Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage. Also on the tracklist is Ghanaian Shatta Wale. There are also South African singers Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

Also on the list are Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, rapper Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, Moonchild Sanelly, Shake and Jessie Reyez. Beyonce sang solo tracks such as ‘Bigger, Otherside, Spirit, Find Your Way Back.

Her song “Spirit,” from the film’s soundtrack, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Kid Digital Song Sales Chart following the single’s release last week.

The Lion King The Gift Tracklist:

1. Beyoncé – Bigger

2. Beyoncé – Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)

3. Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi – Don’t Jealous Me

4. Burna Boy – Ja Ara E

5. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – The Nile

6. Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Childish Gambino – Mood 4 Eva

7. Salatiel, Pharrell & Beyoncé – Water

8. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid & Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

9. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi – Keys To The Kingdom

10. Beyoncé – Otherside

11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – Already

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade & Moonchild Sanelly – My Power

13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – Scar

14. Beyoncé – Spirit

Beyonce has called the record a “love letter to Africa”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

