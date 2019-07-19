Big Brother Naija 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates, Khafi and Gedoni are making up days after Gedoni seemed to have kept his distance following the eviction of KimOprah on Sunday.

The lovers made up on Wednesday after Khafi, full name Kafayat Kareem, confronted him about his aloofness, which resulted into her breaking down in tears.

Gedoni and KimOPrah were friends at the University of Port Harcourt and had dated for months while modeling.

But the friendship between Khafi and Gedoni seems to be back on track as Khafi and Gedoni ‘Khadoni’ were spotted having a couple’s moment at the garden where she revealed to him some secrets about her private life.

Khafi, the policewoman in the house, revealed she had abstained from sex for 8 years after she converted from Islam to Christianity.

She said she saw herself in a “whole new light”.

The two were captured together several times cuddling up on the same bed, with Khafi stroking Gedoni, a.k.a Ekpata Gideon, on his back, gently caressing him.

