Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party have closed their cases at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.

The closure came after the testimony of their last witness, Osita Chidoka,

a former aviation Minister, who served as the National Collation Officer for the party.

Although Chidoka claimed in his written statement, that results were transmitted electronically, he could not, under cross-examination, sustain that claim.

Chidoka could not provide the address of the said server and information about its location.

He said he got information that results were transmitted to an INEC server from a whistleblower.

Chidoka, who confirmed that results were collated from the polling unit level, through ward, state and national levels manually, admitted that what the information contained in all his statements are from the information he got from his party’s agents.

The court has adjourned till July 29 for the defendants to open their defence, beginning with INEC, listed as the first defendant.

