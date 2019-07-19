Army authorities on Friday, confirmed the killing of a Colonel, a Captain and three soldiers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Isa Ado, gave the confirmation in a statement in Abuja.

He said that the incident occurred on Wednesday in Jakana area of Borno, adding that the officers and soldiers were on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu when they ran into an ambush by the terrorists.

Ado, however, said that troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Jakana, dealt with the insurgents, neutralising unconfirmed number of them.

He said that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists tried to infiltrate the military base to garner logistics but were repelled by the troops.

According to him, the terrorists came at about 1845 hours in seven Gun Trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the gallant troops.

“The terrorists could not withstand the fire power of the troops after losing significant number of equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire.

“They lost initiative and withdrew in disarray along Benisheikh-Damaturu axis and abandoned a damaged utility gun truck which was earmarked to convey looted items.

“Troops immediately followed in hot pursuit and captured one anti-aircraft gun, two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tubes, two AK 47 Rifles, 15 machine gun rounds and 12 AK47 NATO rounds.

“Sadly, a Colonel and a Captain as well as three soldiers on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu ran into an ambush staged by the fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis, which led to their unfortunate death,” Ado said.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had commiserated with the families of the fallen heroes.

The spokesman also said that Buratai had reiterated that the army would never be deterred in the ongoing “noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East’’.

According to him, Buratai commended the efforts of the entire troops in the theatre and charged them to remain focussed, highly committed and professional in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

“The sacrifices of the fallen heroes in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency is no doubt painful to all.

“But, that will further spur us to do more to ensure that our country remain secure, peaceful and free from terrorist activities for the overall interest of the nation,” he quoted Buratai as saying.

