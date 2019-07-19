The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has reacted to report of two teachers who have been suspended for allegedly molesting blind students.

The Incident was reported to have occurred at FCT School for the Blind, Jabi.

The Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, paid an unexpected visit to the school on Wednesday and ensured the two teachers involved, Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju got suspended, pending the conclusion of investigation.

Reacting to the rape incident on her verified Instagram account, the First Lady called for justice to be served and also thanked the Permanent Secretary of the FCT for swinging into action almost immediately.

She wrote: “This is disheartening, Justice must be served, thanks to Perm Sec FCT for swinging into action, rape shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

