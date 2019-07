The Algeria’s Desert Foxes are 1-0 up against Senegal in the ongoing final of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, going on in Egypt.

Algeria opened scoring through Baghdad Bounedjah on 2nd minute. He tried his luck from the edge of the box and his shot took a deflection and went past the stranded Alfred Gomis.

Algeria is seeking t o win the AFCON tournament for the second time in 29 years, while Senegal have never won the trophy.

